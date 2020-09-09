Man blows up house while trying to hit fly

In a bid to hit an annoying fly, an aged man accidentally blew up part of his house, causing severe damage to the building’s structure.

It happened with an 82-year-old man in France when he just sat down for dinner and soon become annoyed by a buzzing bug.

The Frenchman began to swat the fly with an electric racquet – not realising that a gas canister was leaking inside his house in Parcoul-Chenaud village.

A reaction between the electric fly swatter and the leaking gas caused a reaction. The resulting explosion brought down part of the kitchen and partly damaged the roof of his house.

Fortunately, the old man managed to escape without any major injuries and sustained only a burn to his hand. He was later transported to a hospital for a check-up.

Read More: Viral ‘bee’ becomes latest Instagram sensation

Reports in local media stated that house remains uninhabitable for a time being as the man is currently staying at a local campsite. His family members are involved in repairing the house.

It is not clear what happened to the fly that caused the whole mess.

Comments

comments