Man booked for pouring acid on wife in Karachi

KARACHI: Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a suspect for allegedly pouring acid on his wife’s face in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the suspect, Shahid Masih, subjected his wife, Michelle, to acid attack in the day over a domestic issue in Khokhropar area of Karachi.

Consequently, his wife received burn wounds on his face and body. She was rushed to the hospital where his condition is said to be out of danger.

Sources said that the couple had contracted a ‘free-will’ marriage in 2015. Reasons behind the attack are yet to be ascertained.

The police have registered a case and launched investigations into the acid attack.

Read More: Wife throws acid on husband in Karachi

Earlier on February 10, a woman had reportedly threw acid on her husband while he was asleep in Azizabad area of Karachi.

According to the police, a disgruntled wife had thrown acid on her sleeping husband, which also injured her 10-year-old son. Both of them had been shifted to the hospital.

Farzana and Farhan had married on their own will. According to the police, she had managed to escape after committing the crime.

Comments

comments