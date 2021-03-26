Man born with ‘upside-down head’ defies doctors’ predictions

A man who was born with his head “upside-down” and was not expected to live for even 24 hours is now 44 years old in the north-eastern Brazilian state of Bahia.

According to the details, Claudio Vieira de Oliveira suffers from arthrogryposis multiplex congenita. The condition means he has muscular atrophy in his leg muscles, his arms are stuck to his chest and his head is turned all the way back, supported by his back.

Claudio was determined to live his life to the fullest from his childhood. He learned to read and write with his mother at home.

Claudio has not let his disabilities stop him from doing things he loves.

Talking to Brazilian news site G1, Claudio said, “I’ve never had [difficulties], my life is normal. I’m in full-on quarantine because this Covid is very aggressive, it’s lethal, so we’re scared. Spare me, God, from this damned illness.”

“I’m being over twice as careful, I’ve been isolating for over a year and I only leave the house to sort out things that only I can do, such as banking.”

Claudio is using his condition to inspire people. He has launched a DVD, written an autobiography and even been an occasional motivational speaker, doing speeches since 2000.

He added, “I want to live for many years.”

Comments

comments