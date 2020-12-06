Man hands over boy’s body to parents after sexually assaulting, killing him   

LAHORE: A man on Sunday handed over the body of a seven-year-old boy, whom he had sexually assaulted and murdered, in Lahore after conveying that he had died in a road accident, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the details of the incident which occurred in the Green Town area of Lahore, the body of the victim, seven-year-old Ahsan, was handed over to parents by the accused claiming that he had died in a road accident.

The body, whose throat was slit, was shifted to a hospital and during a medical examination, it emerged that he had been sexually assaulted.

The police said that the medical report has revealed that Ahsan was murdered using a knife after he was raped.

The police have arrested one of the accused as his other accomplices have fled. “More revelations will emerge as the accused have confessed to his role in the horrific incident during an initial probe,” they said.

The man narrated that he along with his other accomplices took the child to an abandoned home, where they sexually assaulted the child before killing him.

Read More: Fathers of rape victims highlight police apathy in sexual assault cases

We are waiting for the post-mortem report to proceed with further legal proceedings, they said.

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar and Inspector General of Police (IG) Punjab Inam Ghani took notice of the horrific rape and murder incident and sought a detailed report into the matter from their subordinates.

The chief minister while issuing directives for the immediate arrest of the culprits involved in the act said the government would take all-out measures to bring the culprits to justice.

Comments

comments