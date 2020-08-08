A man in Iowa has been charged with breaking into a bank — only to steal some hand sanitizer, according to police.

Mark Gray, 39, was arrested by the Sioux City Police Department early Tuesday in connection to a crime spree, which included a stop at Security National Bank on Pierce Street.

Court documents viewed by the station accuse Gray of smashing the glass door of a Security National Bank location about 5:15 a.m. before entering its lobby and swiping some hand sanitizer.

It appears that all that had been taken from the bank was hand sanitizer, Sioux City Police Department said in a statement.

Demand for hand sanitizer has surged in recent months as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Hours before that, police say he broke into a mental health services facility in search of cash, KCAU added, citing the documents.

Gray’s third and final stop that morning was Trattoria Fresco, an Italian restaurant on 4th Street, where police busted him. He was charged with three counts of third-degree burglary.

Comments

comments