WATCH: Man breeds snake with three smiley face emojis on its body

A snake breeder accidentally bred a ball python with three smiley face emojis on its body and sold it for over Rs0.94 million

According to Justin Kobylka, a snake breeder, he was attempting to breed ball pythons for the color combination of bright golden yellow and white when he ended up hatching a snake with three yellow smiley faces on its scale.

He said the snake was born after about eight years of working to breed pythons for the color combination.

Kobylka said that he estimates about one in 20 of the snakes he bred for the color combination would have a smiley face, but the snake is the only one he’s ended up with that has three faces on its scales, UPI reported.

The breeder said that the “emoji ball python” sold for $6,000.

