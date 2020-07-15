Man builds camera-shaped house, names his sons Nikon, Canon Epson

In order to express his love for camera, a photographer not only built a camera-shaped house in India but also named his three sons Canon, Nikon and Epson.

According to the details, Ravi Hongal, 49, spend over$95,000 to build a camera-shaped three-story building in Belgaum, Karnataka.

Hongal loved photography since he was a child and used to go to the nearby rural areas to take pictures of different events and natural beauty.

A camera-obsessed photographer from India builds a camera-shaped house! 49-year-old Ravi Hongal has spent over $95,000 building the 3-story house, which looks like a camera in the town of Belgaum in India. pic.twitter.com/uzqThg7dCj — Nirmal Kumar Ganguly (@NirmalGanguly) July 13, 2020

Comments

comments