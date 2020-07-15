Web Analytics
Man builds camera-shaped house, names his sons Nikon, Canon Epson

In order to express his love for camera, a photographer not only built a camera-shaped house in India but also named his three sons Canon, Nikon and Epson.

According to the details, Ravi Hongal, 49, spend over$95,000 to build a camera-shaped three-story building in Belgaum, Karnataka.

 

Hongal loved photography since he was a child and used to go to the nearby rural areas to take pictures of different events and natural beauty.

 

 

