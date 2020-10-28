WATCH: Man burns Mercedes out of frustration

In protest against the service of the car company, a man set his luxurious Mercedes worth Rs26.4 million on fire in Russia.

According to the details, Mikhail Litvin, a youTuber who has more than 4.97 million subscribers, had been facing constant issues with his Mercedes and he was annoyed with the service of the car company.

His Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S reportedly broke down several times after he purchased it from an official dealership in May last year. The youTuber sent the car to the dealer five times, but the repairs did not help.

After the recent breakdown, the dealer stopped responding to him. Litvin then poured fuel on his luxury Mercedes in the middle of an empty field and set fire to the vehicle, Times Now News reported.

In the video, he said, “I thought for a long time what to do with my Shark after the conflict with Mercedes … In my opinion, the idea is FIRE! That’s all … The end … I’m not happy.”

The video, which was posted on October 24, has been viewed more than 11.5 million times. Litvin’s stunt left netizens stunned.

