Man buys hoarder’s house, finds unexpected treasures inside

A man snapped a hoarder’s house for just a few thousand dollars and was amazed to discover a treasure trove inside including rare coins and designer clothes.

Alex Archbold, who runs an antique store in Canada, bought the home of late music teacher, Bette-Joan Rac for $10,000 (Rs 7,29,206).

Archbold says it was a grand piano that convinced him to purchase Bette-Joan Rac’s estate after her death. The antique dealer says he had no clue that he would find the treasures inside.

He regularly buys the contents of old homes for his store and shares his discoveries on YouTube.

“I thought it was going to be a break-even situation, that maybe with the piano and some of the other things, I might be able to get $10,000 worth of stuff,” he said.

“I was shocked and surprised to learn that that was not the case.”

He also added that he had known Bette-Joan Rac for several years but had never been inside her house. When he finally did, he was stunned to find that it was full of treasures.

“It was in an extreme state of hoarding,” he said.

One of the most memorable things he found was a bar of silver hidden underneath a mattress. He also found a rack full of fur coats, lots of silver dollars and money as old as from the 1920s.

“We invested $10,000 in buying the house contents as is, and we will have sold $400,000 after all is said and done after three auctions of the contents and treasures… This was the best investment I have made to date!” he said.

