India’s ‘bubble man’ carrying several tumors desperate to get treatment

An Indian man covered head-to-toe in hundreds of tumours that look like bubbles is desperate to find a cure.

Diwakar Bisoye, 65, lives in Odisha state and has become house-bound after people in his neighborhood and others treat him worse than a dirty stray animal.

The aged man, whose largest tumour on his legs is around 25 kg in weight, refrains from going out due to fear of being ridiculed and alienated.

Doctors believe he suffers from neurofibromatosis, a debilitating genetic illness that causes lumps to grow along nerves.

Bisoye’s lumps began appearing around 15 years ago. But his body soon became ravaged entirely, with masses even covering his eyelids.

The aged man is desperate to have his condition cured. However, he claims no treatment is available near his isolated village.

Dr. Subramania Lyer, of Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences, Kerala, said Mr Bisoye likely has neurofibromatosis.

Dr Lyer said: ‘This is a hereditary genetic disorder and has at present no medical treatment.

Scientists don’t know how to prevent neurofibromas from growing. Surgery is often recommended to remove tumors that are at risk of becoming cancerous.

