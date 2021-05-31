A video has gone viral on social media after being uploaded on YouTube which showed the sporting skills of a man as he catches a dropped iPhone mid-air while riding a roller coaster at a theme park in Barcelona.

It showed Samuel Kempf from New Zealand who is catching a dropped iPhone mid-air while moving through the air at 134 kmh.

The video has garnered 6,818,971 views on YouTube so far which was earlier shared in September 2019 besides being popular on Twitter and Instagram.



Kempf had been travelling to Europe at the time of the incident while representing his country in the Fistballing World Championships, Stuff.co.nz reported. The roller coaster ride is known as Shambala which he rode along with his family at Barcelona’s PortAventura theme park.

He told the website in 2019, ‘The guy two rows ahead of me, as the ride started doing its ascent before it drops, he had his phone out and he dropped it and it just landed at the bottom of his cart.’

Kempf added, ‘The ride started and I totally forgot about it because I was just in the moment ’cause it was such a good ride and then after the first drop we rose up and I just saw the phone drift across my view so I reached out and managed to catch it.’

The owner of the phone hugged Kempf after receiving his iPhone.

