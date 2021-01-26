WATCH: Man catches most popcorn in his mouth in one minute

A man paired with his neighbour to break the Guinness World Record of catching most popcorns in his mouth in one minute.

The pair of Idaho, a state in the United States (US) broke the world record when one of them used both hands to throw popcorn that the other caught in his mouth.

David Rush, who has broken more than 150 Guinness records to promote STEM education, teamed up with neighbor Jonathan Hannon to break the record for most popcorn thrown and then caught with the mouth in one minute (team of two).

Hannon, who is able to use both right and left hand equally well, threw the corn with both hands, and Rush caught the flying snacks in his mouth.

The men managed 54 catches in one minute, beating the previous record of 37, which was set in 2016 by Ashrita Furman and Bipin Larkin.

Rush said the most difficult part of the record was predicting where the lightweight popcorn would go when thrown. “The stickiness of the popcorn also led to a few errant throws.”

