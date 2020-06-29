Man caught posing as health worker in Lahore, swindled millions

LAHORE: An individual masquerading as a health worker and preparing fake coronavirus certificates has been caught on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to details, the man used to threaten private factory owners by posing as a health officers and scaring them off by faking huge fines and or action against them in relation to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The accused whose name has been revealed as Javed alias Jeda has allegedly swindled millions from various factory owners and issued them fake coronavirus certificates.

Earlier on June 7, an attempt to steal life saving drugs worth Rs5 to 6 million was busted at Services Hospital, a CCTV footage acquired of the incident revealed the culprits behind the dastardly act.

According to evidence caught on video, the hospitals store keeper whose name has been revealed to be Amjad stole the medicines with the help of a car driver.

The CCTV video clearly showed the store keeper lifting cartons of life saving drugs along with the man hired to drive him away with the loot, loading the vehicle with the medicine boxes and exiting the scene of crime.

