Another man caught on camera spitting on roti while baking in India

NEW DELHI: In the second incident of its kind within two months, another man was caught on camera spitting on roti while baking during a wedding ceremony in Ghaziabad, India.

In the stomach-churning video, the man can be seen spitting on roti before putting it in tandoor during a marriage function in Bhojpur area of Ghaziabad. Meanwhile, one of the guests noticed it and recorded the video.

After Meerut, now another video of spitt¡ng in Tαndoor Naan in #Ghaziabad has surfaced, accused “Mohammad Mohsin” arrested. ▪︎The video is dated March 11, where there was an engagement program.

(Same video I’ve Twited few hours ago but Tw¡tter deleted, so plzz retweet again) pic.twitter.com/jk57yTKgJe — Swara Bhaskar @reallyswara parody (@TheAshwiniRaj) March 13, 2021

The guest shared the video on social medial without delay. The police took notice of the incident as it went viral on social media.

Taking swift action, the police conducted raid at the house to arrest the accused but he managed to escape from the scene. Later, he was arrested from the area, the police claimed.

Taking to their official Twitter handle, the Ghaziabad police post a picture of the accused and said, “Taking immediate cognizance of the video, an FIR has been registered and the accused Mohsin has been arrested. Statutory proceedings have been initiated.”

Read More: Man caught on camera spitting on roti while baking

Earlier on February 22, in a shameful incident, a man had been caught on camera spitting on roti while baking during a wedding ceremony in Uttar Pradesh, India.

In the disgusting video, the man could be seen deliberately spitting on each roti before putting it in tandoor at a wedding in Meerut area of Uttar Pradesh.

Comments

comments