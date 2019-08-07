Man caught trying to fly abroad with twin brother’s travel documents

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday arrested a man for attempting to go abroad using his twin brother’s travel documents at the Islamabad International Airport, reported ARY News.

According to FIA officials, Rafaqat Ali was to board a Pakistan International Airline (PIA) flight PK-701 for Manchester.

As he approached the immigration counter, FIA officials present there detected the travel documents don’t belong to him.

Subsequently, he was taken into custody on charges of using bogus travel documents and moved to FIA’s anti-human trafficking cell for further action.

In his initial statement, he claimed to have travelled before with these fake documents.

