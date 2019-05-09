Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Man increases his bank balance, video breaks Internet

bank balance,

We all have been in situations when we find something on online stores and we badly want it. But the situation of our bank account tells us to either let the temptation go or at least put it on hold for some days.

But thanks to this hero with a hoodie, we might have a solution now. Twitter user, Tierney Cyren who is a DevRel at Microsoft from Brooklyn, New York recently shared a video that quite literally broke the internet.

Video shows a man wearing a hoodie, who is trying to shop something online, but his bank account only has a negative balance of $4.30.

He then goes to the source code of the web page, finds his balance in the code, and changes it to a million dollars. He is then shown being able to complete the transaction and

The video gathered applause from shocked viewers.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Offbeat

Did PM Imran Khan have biryani with Indian leader Rahul Gandhi?

Pakistan

Caught on camera: Security guard steals expensive smartphone from shop

Business

Australia’s $50 note has a typo!

Offbeat

Couple wants to hire ‘Professor Snape’ to teach their son


ARY NEWS URDU