WATCH: Man climbs onto wing of airplane  

In a surprising incident, a man climbed onto the wing of an Alaskan Airlines plane moments before take-off at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, US.

In a statement, Alaska Airlines said, “Around 2 p.m. PST, Alaska Airlines flight 1367 from Las Vegas to Portland was preparing for takeoff when the pilot noticed an individual advancing towards the aircraft.”

“The pilots notified the tower. Law enforcement was dispatched and able to apprehend the individual. Our guests and employees are safe and we are working with law enforcement. The plane has returned to the gate for a full inspection.”

In a video that went viral on social media, the man can be seen walking on the wing of the airplane on Saturday afternoon.

The man appears to be without his socks and shoes as he tries to climb up the vertical winglet of the Boeing 737 plane, KSNV reported.

Police officers are seen both on the ground and then on the wing of the plane trying to reach the man, who suddenly slips on the winglet and crashes down hard against the tarmac, where officers quickly close in.

After falling to the tarmac, the man was arrested and taken to a medical facility for evaluation

The police officers initially reported to the scene after a man jumped over a perimeter fence at the airport. The man, who is not identified, is believed to potentially suffer from mental illness, though there is also a possibility he was impaired.

After the incident, the plane was forced to return to its gate for a full inspection, resulting in a delay of four hours and 18 minutes.

