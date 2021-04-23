VIDEO: Man climbs out of tram window to avoid paying fare

The thing about public transport is that you must always pay for tickets. And if you don’t, there is a chance you might get kicked out. But what if you can kick yourself out before anyone checks your ticket?

A short clip doing the rounds on social media shows the moment a passenger dressed in blue jeans and a black jacket escaped through the window of a tram to avoid paying far. Before jumping onto the road, he even flicked his finger.

The videos of the man were shared on Facebook by a user Taras Khvyl along with a caption that read, “This is how violators run away before the police arrive.” According to local reports, the incident occurred in Cherkasy Oblast, Ukraine.

The clip prompted angry reactions among netizens. However, many were also amused by the incident and wondered if the man was broke.

