Man commits suicide in India’s ‘haunted’ quarantine center

A 47-year-old migrant worker attempted to commit suicide by hanging himself from window after being stuck at a ‘haunted’ quarantine centre in Andhra Pradesh, India.

According to the details, a group of 113 migrant workers reached Kurnool from Thane in Maharashtra on May 18, and were taken to a quarantine facility established at a school in Kosigi village.

Over the past few days, rumours spread among the people at the quarantine centre that a ghost was on the prowl. One of the inmate said, “We formed groups and stay up all night fearing that a ghost may arrive.”

They raised the issue before the concerned officials but all their efforts went in vain. Some of them demanded that they be allowed to leave as their quarantine period had ended, but the officials rejected their request saying their test results are awaited.

On June 3, the 47-year-old laborer, who was lodged in the centre with his wife, requested the officials to let him return to his hometown as he tested negative for coronavirus and completed the mandatory 14-day quarantine period. He was disappointed as the officials had rejected his request, his roommate said.

On Thursday morning, the labourer tried to end his life by hanging himself from the window in his room, but the other inmates noticed and rescued him.

He was rushed to the hospital where his condition is said to be out of danger. He told the hospital staff, “We were scared and could not sleep, so we sit in groups at night and talk. Even officials do not stay for night there due to the scare.”

