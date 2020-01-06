Man confesses to impersonating girlfriend on social media

Police say a Pennsylvania man whose girlfriend has been missing since September 15 has confessed to impersonating her for two months on social media.

John Chapman allegedly admitted to taking Jaime Feden from her home in Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, to Nevada around September 15 and then killing her and pretending to be her on social media for two months.

Read More: WATCH: Video captures security official beating up minor school boy

The 39-year-old suspect allegedly told police he bound his girlfriend’s hands and feet with zip ties as part of a bondage-themed photo shoot.

Chapman then allegedly tied Feden to a signpost and put duct tape over her mouth and nose, suffocating her in an apparent act of a sadistic ritual.

Police say he has admitted to impersonating Feden through text and social media for roughly two months after her disappearance.

Read More: Car burns to ashes during Dakar rally

On Friday, Chapman was charged with kidnapping, obstructing the administration of law and criminal use of a communication facility in Pennsylvania.

Although Chapman claimed to be single on his Facebook page, it is being claimed that he had actually been married for about a year to Maureen Chapman.

Maureen Chapman said that she found out about her husband’s “double life” and the alleged murder from the police and was unbeknownst to the horrific development. Chapman also said her husband called her and said he killed Feden because he “had to.”

Read More: Groom killed while protecting guests at wedding ceremony

Feden’s cousin said she received messages from the victim’s Facebook account but, based on the conversation, did not believe she was actually talking to Feden.

Her suspicions were confirmed when she asked the person claiming to be Feden very personal questions ― and they were answered incorrectly, said the cousin.

Comments

comments