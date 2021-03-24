WATCH: Man cooks meat, eggs on molten lava

The Fagradalsfjall volcano in Iceland’s Reykjanes peninsula erupted last week, for the first time in about 900 years.

The eruption triggered an increase in tremors in the region, which is approximately 30 km south-west of the capital Reykjavik. The one-take footage showed the volcano erupting and spewing red-hot lava in all directions.

Another incredible footage shows a man cooking some meat and eggs on top of molten lava erupting from the volcano.

The man decided it was great time for a meal and tried to cook some eggs on top of the molten lava erupting from the volcano.

Eiríkur Hilmarsson took to YouTube to share the video. About 11 seconds long, the clip shows a pan kept on top of lava. Moments later, he breaks eggs and puts them in the pan. The video ends with him waiting for it to get cooked.

“Making meat and eggs with a live volcano in Iceland 2021,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

In the last few days, hundreds of new pictures and videos of the volcano have surfaced on social media. These are being taken by scientists, media professionals, and locals who have been visiting the area.

