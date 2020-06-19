Man who was convinced he has COVID-19 attempts suicide, tests negative

A 27-year-old man, who believed he had COVID-19, attempted to commit suicide by jumping off a bridge in China to ‘avoid passing the virus to others.’

Mr Li was rushed to a hospital after plunging from an overpass and tested negative for the virus later. The man, however, suffered severe bone fractures, but is in stable condition at the hospital.

Dr Xu, an ICU doctor, said that the patient was in a life-threatening condition when he was admitted to the Wujin People’s Hospital.

“He suffered severe bone fractures and lost a lot of blood. We immediately conducted the rescue. Currently, his condition is relatively stable.”

The doctor said that Li’s results came back negative after running a series of coronavirus testing on the man, Mail Online reported.

Talking to journalists from the hospital’s bed, Li said that he thought he contracted the virus after having cold symptoms.

“I was coughing and having a fever. I thought I had the coronavirus. I didn’t want to spread it to others, so I jumped.”

Mr Li said that he regretted his decision after testing negative for the contagion.

