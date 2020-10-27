WATCH: Man creates Zoom-themed Halloween costumes

In order to celebrate Halloween in a unique way amid coronavirus pandemic, a man created Zoom-themed costumes for his daughter in Iowa, the United States.

According to the details, Greg Dietzenbach, a creative director at an advertising and marketing agency, has created unique and hilarious Halloween costumes for his daughter Ada, 12.

I made a killer Zoom Meeting costume for my daughter. #Halloween2020 pic.twitter.com/bdKbgGZcA5 — Greg Dietzenbach (@GregDietzenbach) October 21, 2020

He said, “My kids challenge me every year to make a unique costume. Building a ‘Transformers’ sock robot for my son almost broke my brain… another year my daughter went as our neighbors’ doors. So, this year I wanted to make it a lot simpler.”

With the help of his fancy work tools including a large format printer, Dietzenbach recreated the Zoom interface, CNN reported.

With a total of nine spooky participants, seven of those include photos of Ada transformed into the Invisible Man, the Creature from the Black Lagoon, Wolf Man, Frankenstein, Dracula, Mummy and Blair Witch. The eighth participant is a real-life Ada poking her masked face through a cutout.

“The best part of this costume creation was the photo shoot I had with my daughter,” Dietzenbach said of the seven monsters/meeting attendees his daughter transformed into. “We were laughing the whole time as we tried to make all the monster faces.”

“Halloween was one of my favorite holidays when I was a kid and I’m happy to share my love of Halloween with my kids,” Dietzenbach said, adding, “2020 has been tough, it’s nice to know we’ll be giving some joy to others.”

