Man cries like a kid while receiving vaccine shot, video goes viral

A man scared of needles started crying like a kid while receiving a vaccine shot in Malaysia.

In a very funny video that went viral on social media, the man can be seen sitting on a sofa to get his vaccine shot in a terrified state. He closes his eyes when the healthcare worker holds his arm and he even starts crying when she swabs his arm to administer the injection.

The video shows that the man is making himself more terrified by continuing to look at the needle. After noticing this, the security guard standing behind him turns his face to other side.

Once the needle finally goes into his arm, the man cries louder and starts shaking. In the video, people sitting behind him can be seen laughing over his expressions.

