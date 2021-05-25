Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Man found dead inside a dinosaur statue

MADRID: In a shocking incident, a man, 36, was found dead inside a giant dinosaur statue in Spain.  

According to police, the body of the 36-year-old man, who went missing outside his house, was found trapped inside the statue as they tried to locate his mobile phone.

A passerby noticed some smell coming out from the papier-mache stegosaurus. On inching close to the dinosaur statue, he saw the corpse through a crack in the Stegosaurus’ hollow leg. The man, father of two informed the authorities about the incident.

After learning about the incident, authorities called three fire brigade teams to the site. Firefighters cut open the dinosaur leg and retrieved the body of the man, The Guardian reported.

According to local media, the man was trying to retrieve his mobile phone which by mistake he had dropped inside the mighty figure. While doing so, he slipped and fell into the decorative figure. He got trapped upside down and was not able to call for help.

Though police have not yet confirmed how the man ended up inside the mighty figure. They are waiting for the autopsy report to find out the cause of death. Officer also added that autopsy will also clear that since how long the body was there in the statue. However, the officer added that “it seems he was there for a couple of days.”

Comments

comments

You might also like
Offbeat

Horrific video: Lioness attacks circus trainer during performance

Offbeat

Viral photos: Unique ‘Sun Halo’ leaves people in awe

Offbeat

WATCH: Guinness World Record holder can stretch skin to unbelievable length

Lifestyle

‘Charlie Bit My Finger’ video sells for Rs117mn and is being deleted from YouTube

[X] Close