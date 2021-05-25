Man found dead inside a dinosaur statue

MADRID: In a shocking incident, a man, 36, was found dead inside a giant dinosaur statue in Spain.

According to police, the body of the 36-year-old man, who went missing outside his house, was found trapped inside the statue as they tried to locate his mobile phone.

🔴 Troben el cos sense vida d’un home dins d’un dinosaure decoratiu dels antics cinemes del Cubics de #SantaColoma de #Gramenet. Un nen i el seu pare, que juguen sovint a la zona, han trobat el cadàver. El pare ha avisat immediatament la policia, que investiga la causa de la mort pic.twitter.com/EIAc3P4Lr1 — El Mirall.net (@elmirallnet) May 22, 2021

A passerby noticed some smell coming out from the papier-mache stegosaurus. On inching close to the dinosaur statue, he saw the corpse through a crack in the Stegosaurus’ hollow leg. The man, father of two informed the authorities about the incident.

After learning about the incident, authorities called three fire brigade teams to the site. Firefighters cut open the dinosaur leg and retrieved the body of the man, The Guardian reported.

According to local media, the man was trying to retrieve his mobile phone which by mistake he had dropped inside the mighty figure. While doing so, he slipped and fell into the decorative figure. He got trapped upside down and was not able to call for help.

Though police have not yet confirmed how the man ended up inside the mighty figure. They are waiting for the autopsy report to find out the cause of death. Officer also added that autopsy will also clear that since how long the body was there in the statue. However, the officer added that “it seems he was there for a couple of days.”

