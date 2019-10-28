Man shoots dead wife over domestic dispute in Lahore

LAHORE: A man allegedly shot his wife dead over some domestic dispute in a Lahore locality on Monday, ARY News reported.

According to police, suspect Ali Raza killed his 23-year-old wife Zinera in Guldasht Town of the provincial capital.

The accused shot the woman in the head outside their house after a fight over some domestic issue, they said.

Upon being informed of the incident, a police team reached the spot and collected evidence, shifting the body to a morgue.

Meanwhile, the police launched a hunt to trace the suspect who managed to flee after the incident.

Earlier in July this year, police had arrested a man who threw acid on her wife during a domestic fight in Lahore.

Lahore police personnel nabbed a man, Waheed, during a raid conducted on the complaint of acid attack occurred in Shahdara neighbourhood of the provincial capital of Punjab.

According to police, Waheed went nuts over her wife during a fight over a minor domestic issue and attacked her by throwing acid on her. 60 per cent of the victim’s body was affected by the acid.

