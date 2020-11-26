Man handed death sentence for raping, killing minor girl in Jhang

JHANG: A sessions court in Jhang on Thursday sentenced a man to death for raping and murdering a 10-year-old girl, ARY News reported.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Khizer Hayat handed the man capital punishment, life imprisonment and Rs5 lakh fine after finding him guilty of abducting, raping and killing the minor girl in Jhang.

The court ordered the culprit to pay the fine to the victim’s family. It is pertinent to mention here that the culprit, Asif, had kidnapped, raped and killed the minor girl on 19th of November, 2019.

Earlier on September 21, a local anti-terrorism court had awarded death sentence three times to man for raping and killing a four-year-old girl in Sahiwal.

According to the details, the court had handed down capital punishment to Ali Sher Changar after finding him guilty of abducting, raping and killing the minor girl.

It is pertinent to mention here that the culprit had abducted Mariam, 4, while she was playing outside her house in Hana Ghala Mandi area of Sahiwal and subjected her to sexual assault on 2nd of December, 2019.

