MATIARI: A new case of dog bite reported from Sindh’s Matiari city where a man died after being bitten by a stray dog, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The dog attacked man while he was going towards home on a motorcycle. A man suffered more injuries when his bike slipped twice while he was going towards the hospital.

Rescue officials shifted him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead by doctors.

Earlier on November 15, around seven dogs attacked a child in the north-west city of the Sindh province, Larkana, inflicting severe injuries at the face.

he boy was initially taken to the Chandka Medical Hospital in Larkana, a city that also happens to be a stronghold of the ruling party in Sindh, Pakistan People’s Party.

Read More: Sindh govt decides to launch ‘war against stray dogs’

However, the doctors at the hospital refused to treat the child due to severe injuries and asked the relatives to take him away to any hospital in Karachi, capital of the province and around 450 kilometers away from Larkana.

The boy is recently undergoing medical treatment at National Institute of Child Health (NICH) in Karachi.

The incident has caused an uproar after one of the biggest hospitals in the Larkana district, Chandka Medical Hospital (CMH), refused treatment to the child and doctors asked the parents to shift him to Karachi, the provincial capital and an area around 450 kilometers far from the district.

Comments

comments