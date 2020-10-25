Man injured in Maskan Chowrangi blast succumbs to injuries

KARACHI: A man who was injured in an explosion at an apartment near Maskan Chowrangi on Wednesday succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, bringing the death toll of the incident to six.

According to the Sindh health department, the victim identified as Abid succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a hospital on Saturday

On Friday, a 23-year-old man named Ilyas had died during treatment at a hospital. He was a resident of Faqir Colony in Orangi Town.

Earlier, five people lost their lives and 22 others were injured in the explosion near Maskan Chowrangi within the limits of the Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station.

The case of the incident was registered at the Gulshan-e-Iqbal PS on the complaint of the private bank’s branch manager.

Several questions had been raised after the BDS said that the massive blast in Gulshan-e-Iqbal was caused by a gas leak.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) said the reason for the blast in the apartment building in Gulshan-e-Iqbal was wrongfully attributed to the leakage of natural gas. However, it said, there was ample evidence to suggest that this was not the case, in light of the facts being noted here.

