Man dies of dengue fever in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: The dengue fever has claimed one more life in Rawalpindi, taking the death toll to over 30 in twin cities this year, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, a man identified as Nadeem Akhtar, 40, was hit by the mosquito-borne disease and was under treatment at Holy Family hospital. He died at hospital during treatment.

Yesterday, dengue fever claimed the life of a woman in Rawalpindi.

The deceased was a resident of Rawalpindi and was under treatment at Benazir Bhutto Hospital.

Earlier, on Oct 18, two more patients had lost their lives in Rawalpindi to dengue fever.

The two patients identified as 22-year-old Talha and 65-year-old Gul Muhammad were under treatment at a holy family hospital of Islamabad.

Earlier on Tuesday, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health, Dr Zafar Mirza had said the government was determined to eradicate dengue from the country on an emergency basis.

Chairing the dengue daily review meeting in Islamabad, he had said cases have significantly been reduced due to joint efforts.

Dr Zafar Mirza had said that no interruption will be allowed in dengue planning, adding that a major project has been launched to check the virus in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

