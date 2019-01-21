Man dies of electrocution during rain in Karachi

KARACHI: A man died of electrocution amid short spell of heavy rain in Karachi on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to details, the man, whose identity remains unconfirmed, was electrocuted in Jubilee Furniture Market. He accidentally touched live wire lying in open water that resulted his instant death. His body was moved to nearby hospital, according to rescue officials.

A girl was injured in a traffic accident when a speeding car rammed into the sidewalk on Shahrah-e-Faisal. She was subsequently moved to a local hospital, however, her condition was termed out of danger.

In another incident, a pothole created in a road near Liaquatabad, and it was filled with water causing injuries to motorists.

he weather in Karachi turned chillier after rain with thunderstorm lashed the city Sunday night, ARY News reported on Monday.

As soon as it started raining, many of the areas plunged into darkness. It was reported that power supply to half of the city was disconnected due to tripping of feeders.

Heavy to moderate rainfall was reported in North Nazimabad, I. I. Chundrigar Road, North Karachi, Liaqatabad, Federal B Area, Kharadar, Sharah-e-Faisal, Malir, New Karachi and adjoining areas which turned the weather chillier.

A cold wave rolled in across Pakistan again on Saturday morning as it snowed in several areas while it rained in other regions.

A spokesperson for K-Electric, the city’s sole power supplier, confirmed that there was a power breakdown in “few areas of Karachi due to rain”.

There is a “power outage on the PMTs [pad-mounted transformers] in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Johar, North Karachi, Orangi Town, and Garden”, he said, adding that power would “resume soon the affected areas”.

