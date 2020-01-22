Man dies of poison, two siblings in critical condition

KARACHI: A man died while his two children fell unconscious after taking some poisonous substance mysteriously at their house on Wednesday in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the man, Rehan and his two children Munazza, 11, and Ibrahim, 8, fell unconscious after allegedly consuming toxic beverage at their house in Delhi Colony area of Karachi.

After being informed by Rehan’s wife, rescue officials shifted them to the hospital, where doctors pronounced the man dead on arrival.

The two children were admitted to the National Institute of Child Health (NICH) where their condition is said to be critical.

Talking to journalists, Executive director of NICH Dr Jamal Raza said that the eight-year-old minor boy is on ventilator while his sister is out of danger. He confirmed that the siblings’ father has died of poison.

The doctor said that it seemed that the man poisoned his children before consuming the same toxic beverage himself.

The police said that they were taking the statement of Rehan’s wife and added that the autopsy report will determine the actual cause of his death.

Read More: ‘Unemployed’ man who set himself on fire dies at Karachi hospital

Earlier on January 9, a day after setting himself on fire to end his life, an unemployed man had succumbed to his burn wounds at the Civil Hospital, Karachi.

Mir Hassan had brought to the burns ward of the medical facility in critical condition as 60 per cent of his body had been burnt.

He had succumbed to his burn injuries, according to medics at the hospital. Unable to provide for his children who had asked him for warm clothes to stave off the cold wave, the disillusioned father had set himself on fire.

Comments

comments