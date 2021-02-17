Man mysteriously disappears after video shows him entering house but never leaving

A man in San Francisco mysteriously vanished after surveillance footage captured him entering his apartment but never leaving.

CCTV footage of the hallway captured on January 8 shows the man, Christ Woitel, entering through the front door and waking up to his apartment.

The 50-year-old has not been seen inside the apartment building or in any nearby place.

The San Francisco police have launched an investigation into a bizarre case in which a 50-year-old computer engineer seemingly ‘disappeared’ after entering his apartment in Mission District.

Investigation revealed that the CCTV didn’t capture any footage of Woitel leaving the apartment building.

Woitel’s family said they had a word with him over the phone the following day.

According to family members, the computer programmer was acting “strange and paranoid” and reportedly writing unusual posts on Facebook in the days leading to his disappearance.

Christopher’s mother reported him missing on January 13 after she could not reach him. She said she last spoke to him on January 9.

