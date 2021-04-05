Man disguised as cop loots shops at Karachi’s University Road

KARACHI: A man disguised as a cop has been captured on camera looting half a dozen shops at the University Road in Karachi within a span of few days, ARY NEWS reported on Monday.

According to separate CCTV footage, the armed man could be seen wearing a police trouser besides also using the number plate of the Sindh police while committing robberies at various shops at University Road in the city.

In one of the footage, he could be seen entering the shop and pointing a gun at the cashier as the latter hands him over the money.

The traders in the area said that so far six shops have been looted by the same man who disguised himself as a cop to commit mugging.

“The police are apprised regarding the incidents, however, they have yet to make any concrete progress in this regard,” they said adding that the activities have created a sense of fear among the traders and demanded the cops to immediately arrest the suspect.

Incidents of former cops being involved in mugging attempts have been reported in the city previously and in one such incident, a former policeman Taimoor is being identified as the mugger shot dead at Abul Hasan Isphahani Road in Karachi during a failed robbery bid in May 2020.

Read More: Former cop ‘attempts to rob’ another on-duty cop, dies in exchange of fire

According to police, the incident occurred within the remits of Mobina Town police station on Wednesday morning, when two muggers approached a grocery shop and tried to loot it.

The shopkeeper, however, resisted the bid and opened fire on one of the robbers, killing him at the spot. A CCTV footage obtained from the shop also confirmed the story narrated by the shopkeeper.

Police have identified the slain mugger as a former policeman Taimoor, confirming that he was recruited in the force in 2011. He was later terminated from the police force.

Comments

comments