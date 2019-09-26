Web Analytics
Man collecting donations for banned outfit held in Gujranwala

LAHORE: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab police on Thursday arrested a suspected terrorist, said to be associated with a proscribed organisation, during a raid in a Gujranwala locality, ARY News reported.

According to the CTD, the terror suspect was collecting donations for the banned outfit. Cash and receipts were seized from his possession.

A first information report (FIR) has been lodged against the arrested suspect at the CTD police station in Gujranwala.

CTD officials said they have been conducting raids to arrest his accomplices.

The CTD had earlier on Sept 7 arrested two suspected terrorists associated with a banned outfit in Gujranwala.

The suspects were arrested during a raid near Alipur Chowk, according to a spokesperson for the CTD,

The arrested terrorists were identified as Muhammad Akmal and Ghulam Hussain.

Explosive material, hate literature and cash were seized from their possession.

