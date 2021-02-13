Man caught driving snow-covered car with practically zero visibility

DUNDEE, Scotland: Police caught and charged a man with dangerous driving who drove a snow-covered vehicle with ‘practically zero visibility’ in Dundee, a coastal city in Scotland.

The man drove a vehicle whose entire front and rear windscreens were covered in snow except a tiny space of the front windshield.

Police stopped the driver on Thursday morning at Dundee’s Dunsinane Industrial Estate and said that it was the “most extreme lack of preparation” they’d ever seen, LADbible reported.

It was miraculous that no-one had been injured as a result, said Inspector Greg Burns of Tayside Roads Policing Unit, adding that the officers genuinely could not believe what they were seeing when they saw this car.

“Yes, it’s an inconvenience having to clear your car of snow when there’s been significant snowfall, but it is an absolute necessity.”

The inspector said, “This man has put himself and other road users and pedestrians at huge risk by driving the car in this condition. He had practically zero visibility forwards, and it is nothing short of miraculous that no one was hurt.”

He added, “It is a driver’s responsibility to ensure that their vehicle is safe to drive and is prepared adequately for the weather conditions being experienced, and it’s not an exaggeration to say that this is just about the most extreme example of lack of preparation that we’ve ever seen. Please – take the time to clear your car, and be safe.”

The man was caught and charged with dangerous driving by the police.

