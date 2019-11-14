Eating one kilogram of soil and that too not for setting a record but to satiate your hunger is a shocking act.

A man in India actually does it on regular basis to feed himself and has not suffered from any illness.

Nukala Koteshwara Rao, 48, started eating soil in Andra Pradesh, in Kadapa District, Kalasapadu Village, India, twenty years ago.

A video shared on SWNS TV, showed Nukala eating sand in intervals and then even taking sip of water to swallow it. From his appearance, the man found no difficulty during the process and gives an impression that he was habitual of it.

I am addicted of eating it and had started from the age of 28, he said. ‘I have suffered no side effects. My teeth are absolutely fine. I can bite into the hardest soil without a problem.”

In another example, a 78-year-old woman has a very bizarre secret to her good health – she eats two kilos of sand and gravel every day for six decades and feels healthy.

Kusma Vati, from Varanasi, India, spends hours shovelling sand into her mouth every day, and likes to chew on the walls of her own house.

Kusma said: ‘I have been eating sand and gravel for around 63 years now, I love eating them and I don’t think they have any harmful effects.

