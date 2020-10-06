WATCH: Man on his way back home encounters lion blocking his path

In a terrifying incident, a forest guard was going back to his home on a motorbike after completing his duty when he encountered a lion sitting in the middle of the road, blocking his path, in Gujrat forest, India.

According to the details, beat guard, Mahesh Sondarva was on his way back home at the night when he suddenly saw the lion sitting in the middle of the road in Gir Forest.

My lion hearted staff pleads (in Gujarati) that I am there full day in your service so now please let me go and the King gracefully agrees. #wildlifeweek2020 @DCFGirEastDhari @ParveenKaswan @CCF_Wildlife @Alok_brahmbhatt @susantananda3 @aditiraval 📹: Guard Mahesh Sondarva pic.twitter.com/4xVqyduUuQ — Dr. Anshuman (@forestwala) October 5, 2020

In the 32-second video, Mahesh Sondarva can be heard pleading with the lion to let him go home. Meanwhile, the he started making a sound which actually effect upon the lion. The animal got up and quietly moved towards the forest, allowing him to go on his way.

The video was filmed in a pitch black area of the forest, with only the headlight of the guard’s bike illuminating the road and revealing the lion calmly sitting on it.

The video has garnered around 5,000 views and hundreds of ‘likes’ on the microblogging platform.

