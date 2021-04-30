Web Analytics
WATCH: Man claims he excuses himself from receiving train in dowry

In a hilarious video, a man claimed that he was getting a train as dowry but he refused the offer due to lack of parking space.

In a 30-second clip, someone asks the man if he was getting a train as dowry and he replies in affirmation. When he was asked if he speaking the truth. He replies, “Yes, it’s true.”

 

The man explains that a train is not a small vehicle that he knows how to drive. There is another problem – he does not have enough space to park it.

It is unknown when and where the video was shot.

The video has gone viral on social media platforms including Facebook and Twitter. It has been viewed more than 16,000 times and over 1,300 likes. Netizens were left in stitches after watching the video.

