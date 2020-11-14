WATCH: Man left with no eyebrows after having face mask removed

A man was left with no eyebrows after having face mask removed in Irvine, Scotland

According to the details, in order to give himself a little beauty, John Meechan, dad of two, decided to apply a peel-off mask on his face.

Meechan, 30, asked his partner Tracy Dougall to help cover his face in some of her blackhead face mask mix but when she refused, he decided to simply do it himself.

Following his partner’s directions, he applied that mask “everywhere except eyes”, covering his entire face without realizing how sticky the paste was.

When the time was up, John was unable to remove the mask himself and roped in Tracy and five-year-old daughter Paige to help, as the pair filmed their hilarious efforts.

He said, “I asked Tracy to put one on and she said no so I thought, fine, I’ll do it myself.

“She said everywhere except your eyes, so I put it everywhere except my eyes. How was I to know you weren’t meant to put it on your eyebrows and lips?”

Tracy is left barely able to speak as she attempts to remove the mask from her partner’s eyebrows, breaking the news, “It’s actually waxing them I swear to God.”

John replies to say “I better have eyebrows” before Tracy asks: “It’s on your eyelid, why would you do that?”

Paige then warns her dad he’s in for a painful experience as she attempts to peel off the mask from his lips, only for him to yelp out: “You’re going to rip my lip off. There must be a better way of taking this off? I’m in so much pain, Mirror reported.

Tracy and Paige can’t contain their laughter as they notice he’s been left with no eyebrow on the left side, with Paige asking if she can wake up her sister Leah to join in.

John says he eventually managed to remove the mask completely, at a cost of losing almost all the hair he had on his face.

“In the end I had to wash the rest of with roasting hot water and nearly scalded myself,” he said.

