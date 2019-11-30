Smart phone addiction has led to many severe accidents specially while driving or travelling.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Same happened to a man in Argentina, whose smartphone addiction led him to a certain death when he fell onto a railway track while using his mobile device.

However, he was lucky enough to avoid any unfortunate incident as there was no train on the track when this occurred.

The video footage showed that a man ambling along the platform of a Buenos Aires subway stop was engrossed in his cell phone to the point that he didn’t notice as he approached the edge and fell off directly onto the tracks earlier this month.

The 49-year-old, walking along the Aguero stop of Buenos Aires’ D line, was already wearing an orthopaedic brace when he plummeted onto the rail tracks on 13 November.

Read More: VIDEO: Ayub Khosa has the right cure for cellphone addiction

Luckily, bystanders came to the man’s rescue and pulled him back onto the platform, where he was then attended to by emergency services personnel.

The officials recently released the surveillance footage to raise awareness among passengers.

Comments

comments