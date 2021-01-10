Man finds image of father on Google Earth seven years after death

A man in Japan was surprised to found an image of his father who passed away seven years ago on Google Earth as netizens widely shared his discovery after being posted on Twitter.

A Twitter user @TeacherUfo in his message on the micro-blogging site said he had decided to search for his parents’ house on Google out of boredom during the COVID-19 pandemic.



However, he was surprised to find that the Google camera had captured his late father standing by the side of the road, with his mother walking up towards him, which he later found on Google Earth.

“I saw my father who has passed away seven years ago,” he wrote, sharing two images of the street in Japan. “My father must have been waiting for my mother to return home. My father was a quiet but kind man,” he shared.

He also appealed to Google not to update the street view image for the location.

Since being posted, the tweet has received over 6 million likes and over a million retweets.

