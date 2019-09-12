A 29-year-old man, Azly Yozof, has found his lookalike who is even wearing very similar clothing while attending his friend’s wedding ceremony.

Azly Yozof was attending a wedding ceremony of his friend, 30-year-old Amir Zulfadhli Zulkifly, in Malaysia’s Selangor state on Sunday afternoon when he bumped into his doppelganger.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

During the group photograph, Azly’s pal Amir Zulfadhli Zulkifly, 30, noticed that there was another guest who looked exactly like him, Mirror.co.uk reported.

They were both wearing red shirts, black-rimmed glasses and they had similar physiques – short and chubby with bald heads.

Footage taken by Amir shows the moment Azly’s doppelgänger turns around and they set eyes on each other – sparking laughter from those in attendance.

Amir revealed that they were surprised by the encounter and they will arrange for them to meet again.

He said: “Me and Azly are the groom’s boyhood friends and the other man was his friend from work.

”This was the first time we had ever met and it was really funny. It was just a coincidence that Azly and his doppelgänger were both wearing red shirts.

