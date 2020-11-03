Man fined over demanding gifted property back from wife after divorce  

LAHORE: A man was fined Rs 100,000 by the Lahore High Court (LHC) for demanding back a property from his wife, he had gifted to her before the divorce, ARY NEWS reported on Tuesday.

According to details, a man approached Lahore High Court (LHC) against his wife, seeking the return of a property he had gifted to her before their divorce.

The LHC bench headed by Justice Shahid Waheed led the proceedings of the case and decided in favour of the woman, remarking that the complainant failed to prove allegations of fraud and conspiracy against her in the case.

The court while rejecting the plea for action against the woman, said that the applicant gave the property to his wife as a gift without any duress.

“Seeking the return of the property after 16 years of handing it over as a gift is a malicious attempt,” the court ruled.

While further condemning the bid to drag an ailing woman and a mother to the court, the LHC imposed Rs 100,000 as a fine on the applicant.

In yet another decision of the top court in favour of women in August this year, Supreme Court of Pakistan disposed-off an appeal against immediate payment of Mehr from a husband to his wife.

Read More: Arbitration Council’s consent mandatory for second marriage, rules IHC

The top court rejected the petition challenging the Peshawar High Court (PHC) decision and directed the applicant Jameel to immediately pay Mehr to his first wife.

Muhammad Jameel married a second woman without the permission of his first wife. The five-page order was written by Judge Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi.

