Man found 25-year-old pastry in freezer amid lockdown

A man claimed to have found a 25-year-old puff pastry at the bottom of his mother’s freezer during the coronavirus lockdown.

In a Twitter thread that went viral, Michael Patrick said that one of the advantages of lockdown was that the mother was finally getting to the bottom of her giant freezer.

 

Sharing the pictures, Patrick said that they found a pastry which had expired on March 1995, at the bottom of his mother’s 30-year-old freezer.

He said that his mother insisted that the pastry was still ‘good to go’ and wanted to make a dessert with it.

 

Sharing a video of his mother eating the puff pastry, Patrick said,” My mother is the only one brave enough to try her creation!”

