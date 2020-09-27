Man hacks daughter to death over marriage row in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: In a shocking incident, a teenaged girl was hacked to death with an axe allegedly by her father on Sunday over a marriage dispute in Faisalabad, ARY News reported.

According to police, the girl’s father wanted to give her in marriage to a son of her maternal uncle but she did not want to marry him.

The teenaged girl was fatally attacked today by her father, after she again refused to accept the marriage proposal. Her maternal uncle was also injured in the incident.

On being informed, police and rescue officials rushed to the scene and found the young woman lying in a pool of blood. Rescue officials shifted her to a hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead on arrival. Meanwhile, the police arrested the suspect and launched investigations into the cold-blooded murder.

Earlier on June 9, in a gruesome murder, a 24-year-old young girl had been strangled to death by her own mother and brother in the name of honour in Gujranwala.

According to the police, the young girl, Aqsa, had wanted to marry a man of her choice against the wishes of her family. Her mother and brother had strangled her to death and told the people that she was killed during a robbery at their house.

