Man held for allegedly killing 16 persons in Karachi

KARACHI: Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a suspect for his alleged involvement in the killings of 16 persons in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the police have arrested the suspect after an encounter in Baghdadi area of Karachi. The police recovered three pistols, ammunition and cash from his possession.

The police sources said that the suspect was involved in the killings of 16 people in the metropolis. He used an auto-rickshaw for committing criminal activities.

The sources said that the suspect was also involved in several cases of street crimes and robberies. The police were conducting raids to apprehend his accomplice.

Earlier on March 3, police had claimed to have busted a five-member gang behind several killings and rapes during robbery bids in the port city.

The arrested suspects had been identified as Shayan Shani, Danyal Chand, Shan Masih, Emmanuel and James alias Jimmy.

Senior Superintendent of Police (East) Suhai Aziz Talpur had said five different kinds of weapons, two motorcycles, over Rs300,000 cash and looted valuables were seized from their possession. She had said the suspects were involved in more than 20 cases of heinous offences.

