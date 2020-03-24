Man held for peddling coronavirus rumors

LAHORE: Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a man for allegedly spreading fake news through social media about the novel coronavirus and creating panic among the masses, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the suspect was peddling fake news through social media citing that a family of his area has contracted coronavirus.

Taking notice of the rumors, the family approached the police and lodged a case against the suspect. The police took prompt action on the reported and apprehended the suspect from his house in Lahore.

Superintendent of Police (SP) City Raza Safdar said that those people who were spreading fake news about the deadly virus will be dealt with an iron hand:

Earlier on March 16, Police had nabbed an alleged doctor selling a vaccine to cure coronavirus in Defence area of the city.

According to police, it had carried out a raid at a fake clinic, where a doctor had advertised selling a vaccine to cure coronavirus.

The police had arrested him and shifted to another location for probe into the matter. According to SSP South, the arrested man was a dentist by profession and was identified as Dr Dedar. “He is booked under sections of Pakistan Penal Code for fooling people,” he had said.

