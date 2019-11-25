KARACHI: Police on Monday arrested two snatchers in injured condition after being hit from a vehicle in Karachi, capital of the Sindh province, ARY News reported.

According to details, the injured accused along with their two accomplices looted Rs 100,000 from a person at Tipu Sultan Road in the city.

As soon as the accused left, the car driver chased them and hit one of their bikes at a nearby traffic signal. “The accused who got injured in the process were arrested while the other two accomplices on a separate bike succeeded to flee away from the scene,” the police said.

The police recovered the looted amount and two pistols from their possession.

They were shifted to Ferozabad Police Station where a further probe is underway to nab other members of the criminal group. “Further probe is underway to arrest other accomplices and also find out their involvement in other cases,” the law enforcing authority said.

On November 23, the city police exposed and arrested members of a gang of rickshaw drivers involved in street crimes in the metropolis.

A rickshaw driver arrested by Frere Police Station personnel made sensational disclosures and informed the police about the gang involved in robberies and mugging crimes in Karachi.

According to police, arrested rickshaw driver Waqas in his confessional statement said he had beaten a woman on resistance and deprived her of gold bangles.

“I can easily assess about the ornaments wearing by a person is made of gold or fake metal,” Waqas informed police in his confession.

