Man hoisted Afghanistan flag in Peshawar, sent on judicial remand

PESHAWAR: A Peshawar court on Saturday sent an Afghan national on 14 days’ judicial remand to jail in a case of hoisting Afghanistan national flag to provoke people, ARY News reported.

Police had produced the Afghan citizen in local court, arrested on charges of displaying his country’s flag for provoking general public.

He was asked to remove Afghanistan’s flag but he refused to do so, police told the court.

The man named Naimat, presently residing in an area of Peshawar, was arrested on Thursday by officials over displaying an Afghan flag on a billboard near Board Bazaar area of the city.

Judicial Magistrate’s court had earlier given one-day remand of the man to police in the case.

An FIR was registered against him under section 153-A of Pakistan Penal Code, dealing with charges of promoting enmity among different segments of the population.

The police alleged that the suspect deliberately displayed the flag on the occasion of Pakistan Independence Day with a motive to create hatred and disharmony among Afghan refugees and Pakistani citizens on ethnic grounds.

